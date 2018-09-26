DiRT Rally 2.0 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Codemasters has announced DiRT Rally 2.0 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch worldwide on February 26, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

DiRT Rally 2.0 will take you to six rally locations around the world where you can take on incredible hand crafted stages in a wide variety of cars from the history of the sport and modern day. The official game of the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy, DiRT Rally 2.0 will also feature cars from the 2018 season as well as eight of the official WorldRX circuits at launch.

