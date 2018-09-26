New Digimon Story Game in Development for PS4 as its Base - News

Digimon game series producer Kazumasa Habu in an interview with Famitsu revealed that a new Digimon Story game is in development for the PlayStation 4.

"A new Digimon Story is also in development with PlayStation 4 as its base, but development is going to take a bit of time," said Habu.





"With things like current hardware specifications and support for a worldwide release, development on a single title has become extremely time consuming. Then we would have a situation where there are no developments at all next year or the year after next. If too much time without new content passes, most people will lose interest. So I’d like to continue releasing games with Digimon characters and keep a hold on our fans as not to let that happen.

"First, we’re offering Digimon Survive as all-new content. Digimon is of course not only popular through its initial virtual pet toy, the popularity of its characters expanded as the TV anime aired. If you include fans who got into the series from there, the series has quite a following from core fans to light fans. So we’re preparing this new title with an original world to be enjoyed by the fans that are constantly following Digimon in addition to players who may not have gone near the series in a while, or who may not know of it at all to play and enjoy. I’m hoping that doing so allows us to embrace a wide range of fans and turn this game into a new core series."

Digimon Survive will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2019.

