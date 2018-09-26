Joggernauts Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Space Mace Games announced co-op auto-runner party game, Joggernauts, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on October 11.

Here is an overview of the game:

Colorful, Chaotic, Co-Op Switching:

Switch places at just the right time to beat color-coded levels.

Work together as a team. No jogger left behind!

Co-op that’s actually cooperative.

It’s got Single Player, too!

You Jump for Two!

You Switch for Two!

You Coordinate the Two!

Your cat watches. (Cat not included)

It’s like patting your head and rubbing your belly, but you’re jogging.

Easy to Learn, but Deceptively Difficult:

Only 2 buttons! How hard can that be?

Difficulty modifiers to play faster, slower, safer, or danger…er.

Mind-bending action puzzles that hate you.

Story!

There is one!

With a robot.

And a ton of really great music!

It’s got a Funny Funny Joke (Limit 1).

And super secret secrets to find!

And trophies to collect.

… in space.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

