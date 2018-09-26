Fortnite PS4 Cross-Play Beta Starts Today

Fortnite PS4 Cross-Play Beta Starts Today - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 999 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera announced it is adding cross-play support for the PlayStation 4 with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. 

An open beta starts today for Fortnite on the PlayStation 4. It will allow PlayStation 4 owners play with users on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. Progression and commerce will also be interchangeable between all versions.


"For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective," said Kodera. "Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. In recognition of this, we have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform.

"This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change. We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward."

9 Comments

Areym
Areym (7 hours ago)

Good, late as fuck and it took some serious shaming, but good.

  • +9
DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (8 hours ago)

Still indifferent, personally, but since it's happened... can we get another one of those cool little “Play Together” trailers, like MS and Nintendo put out for Minecraft, that features all 3 logos?

  • +7
Jranation
Jranation (7 hours ago)

It seems likes the Video has worked! XD

  • 0
gemini_d@rk
gemini_d@rk (8 hours ago)

Ms and nintendo will call sony to make a video celebrating friendship now?

  • +6
Jranation
Jranation (7 hours ago)

Sure! It made Sony Jealous

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

One would hope...

  • 0
PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (2 hours ago)

Everyone called out Microsoft for their DRM policies and other blunders with the Xbox One's reveal. Microsoft listened. Everyone called out Nintendo for region-locking. Nintendo listened. Everyone called out Sony for no cross-play. Sony listened. The lesson to be learned here is if enough people raise their voices and consistently let companies know they have a problem with something, sooner or later, they'll crack and listen to what everyone is telling them.

  • +2
BraLoD
BraLoD (1 hour ago)

I've been telling them to give me a new LoD for about 10 years now (wanting if for almost 20) and they have yet to give me anything but completely nothing.

  • 0
Kaneman!
Kaneman! (39 minutes ago)

Good job Sony

  • 0
routsounmanman
routsounmanman (1 hour ago)

Kudos Sony, if only another Japanese company listened to its audience.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Thank you Sony! For seeing reason!

  • 0
Sordel
Sordel (8 hours ago)

Huh!

  • 0
DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (8 hours ago)

Sony listened. I'm still personally indifferent to the whole idea, but if they thought about it, and found a way to make it work for them, while making the people who want this feature happy, then more power to them.

Now, if we can get all the people, who pressured Sony for this, to start pressuring MS to stop blocking Free games behind their XBL paywall, and stop blocking cross play for certain games between W10 and Steam users, that would be nice.

  • +1

Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (7 hours ago)

Way to pussy out Sony.

  • -7