Fortnite PS4 Cross-Play Beta Starts Today

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera announced it is adding cross-play support for the PlayStation 4 with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

An open beta starts today for Fortnite on the PlayStation 4. It will allow PlayStation 4 owners play with users on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. Progression and commerce will also be interchangeable between all versions.





"For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective," said Kodera. "Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. In recognition of this, we have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform.

"This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change. We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward."

