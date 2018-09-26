Fortnite PS4 Cross-Play Beta Starts Today - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 999 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera announced it is adding cross-play support for the PlayStation 4 with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
An open beta starts today for Fortnite on the PlayStation 4. It will allow PlayStation 4 owners play with users on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. Progression and commerce will also be interchangeable between all versions.
"For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective," said Kodera. "Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. In recognition of this, we have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform.
"This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change. We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Good, late as fuck and it took some serious shaming, but good.
Still indifferent, personally, but since it's happened... can we get another one of those cool little “Play Together” trailers, like MS and Nintendo put out for Minecraft, that features all 3 logos?
It seems likes the Video has worked! XD
Ms and nintendo will call sony to make a video celebrating friendship now?
Everyone called out Microsoft for their DRM policies and other blunders with the Xbox One's reveal. Microsoft listened. Everyone called out Nintendo for region-locking. Nintendo listened. Everyone called out Sony for no cross-play. Sony listened. The lesson to be learned here is if enough people raise their voices and consistently let companies know they have a problem with something, sooner or later, they'll crack and listen to what everyone is telling them.
I've been telling them to give me a new LoD for about 10 years now (wanting if for almost 20) and they have yet to give me anything but completely nothing.
Good job Sony
Kudos Sony, if only another Japanese company listened to its audience.
Thank you Sony! For seeing reason!
Huh!
Sony listened. I'm still personally indifferent to the whole idea, but if they thought about it, and found a way to make it work for them, while making the people who want this feature happy, then more power to them.
Now, if we can get all the people, who pressured Sony for this, to start pressuring MS to stop blocking Free games behind their XBL paywall, and stop blocking cross play for certain games between W10 and Steam users, that would be nice.
Way to pussy out Sony.
