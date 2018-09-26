Razer and Microsoft Bringing Keyboard and Mouse Support to the Xbox One - News

Microsoft and Razer announced during the latest episode of Inside Xbox that keyboard and mouse support is coming to the Xbox One. Support will be up to the publishers and developers for each game.

It was revealed Warframe will have keyboard and mouse support on the Xbox One once it is made available.

More information on the keyboard and mouse support will be revealed on Inside Xbox on November 10.

