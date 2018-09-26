Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle Includes 2,000 V-Bucks and the Eon Cosmetic Set for $299 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 231 Views
Microsoft and Epic Games have announced an Xbox One S Fortnite bundle for $299.
The bundle includes 2,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency), the Eon cosmetic set, one month of Xbox Live Gold, and one month of Xbox Game Pass.
The Xbox One S Fortnite bundle.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2018
Includes 2,000 V-Bucks and the Eon cosmetic set: https://t.co/1ggBP9qIUQ pic.twitter.com/5wWKDElVKO
You can order the bundle on Xbox.com and at select retailers.
Now all 3 consoles have a fortnite bundle, I wonder which one will sell more units.
1 Comments