Xbox X018 Event on November 10 and 11 is a 'Celebration of All Things Xbox'

by, posted 2 hours ago

Phil Spencer announced on Inside Xbox this week the Xbox X018 event. It will take place on November 10 and 11 at the fourth-annual Xbox FanFest: Mexico City.

The event will features "news, first looks, and surprises." Coverage will be streamed on Mixer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

