Dragalia Lost Available for Download Now on iOS, Soon on Android

The download for Dragalia Lost is available now for iOS and soon for Android. However, service will not start until September 27 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am UK.





Here is an overview of the game:

An action RPG forged by humans and dragons

Dragalia Lost is a swipe-controlled action RPG about the bonds shared between humans and dragons. Conquer your enemies using an array of powerful attacks and special skills and even by transforming into a dragon yourself!

A tale of heroes, legends, and allies, together

Over 60 voiced characters are ready and waiting to aid your quest!

Music by DAOKO

Dragalia Lost features music by the Japanese artist DAOKO. Her captivating musical score enhances the upbeat gaming experience!

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

