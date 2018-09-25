October Games with Gold Announced - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for October 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

Well, since we already revealed the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass next month, maybe we should go ahead and reveal next monthâ€™s Games With Gold titles too. You saw it here first (and Iâ€™ll post it on my blog soon) pic.twitter.com/jkhHUBv1FO — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 25, 2018

The Games with Gold for October are:

Overcooked!: Available October 1 to 30 on Xbox One

Victor Vran: Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One

Stuntman Ignition: Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Hitman: Blood Money: Available October 16 to 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

