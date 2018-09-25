Telltale May Have Broken Labor Laws, Faces Lawsuit - News

Telltale Games, which recently laid off a large chunk of its workforce, may have broken state and country labor laws, according to a former employee called Vernie Roberts.

Roberts and other former employees have submitted a class-action lawsuit against Telltale to the federal court of San Francisco. The lawsuit cites the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), which became law in 1988 and provides that - in the event of a mass lay-off of employees at firms with more than 100 staff - workers must be given at least 60 days' notice.

At a state level, California's WARN requires that if a company lowers its staff levels to 75 full or part-time workers then 60 days' notice is required. Failure to do so makes the company liable for staff pay and benefits for each day of the violation.

Roberts' lawsuit says that around 275 employees were laid off by Telltale without the required 60 days' notice, and without severance and with health care only provided until the end of the month.

