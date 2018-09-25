Back in 1995 Coming to PS4, Vita, NS & XB1 - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 5 hours ago / 332 Views
Publisher Ratalaika Games have revealed they are working with developer Throw the warped code out to bring their PS1-inspired survival horror game Back in 1995 to PS4, Vita, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
We're really happy to announce that we've partnered with @ttwcodeout to bring #Backin1995 to a wider audience with a port to #PS4, #PSVita, #NintendoSwitch, & #XboxOne !! Stay tuned for more news coming soon! Meanwhile enjoy this teaser we've prepared!! #vitaisland pic.twitter.com/zcsQ7fsHgy— Ratalaika Games (@RatalaikaGames) September 25, 2018
The game is currently available on Steam. Read a list of features below:
- Get lost in the nostalgic world of retro 3D graphics, including low res models, texture warping, CRT emulation, and fixed CCTV style camera angles.
- Relive the mystery game genre with an old-school user interface and tank controls.
- Explore a sparse cityscape in the year 1995, littered with clues about the past.
- Interact with a cast of damaged characters whose intentions you can never truly know.
- Uncover the mystery of yourself, your daughter, and what happened to the city.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments