Back in 1995 Coming to PS4, Vita, NS & XB1 - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 5 hours ago / 332 Views

Publisher Ratalaika Games have revealed they are working with developer Throw the warped code out to bring their PS1-inspired survival horror game Back in 1995 to PS4, Vita, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

The game is currently available on Steam. Read a list of features below:

  • Get lost in the nostalgic world of retro 3D graphics, including low res models, texture warping, CRT emulation, and fixed CCTV style camera angles.
  • Relive the mystery game genre with an old-school user interface and tank controls.
  • Explore a sparse cityscape in the year 1995, littered with clues about the past.
  • Interact with a cast of damaged characters whose intentions you can never truly know.
  • Uncover the mystery of yourself, your daughter, and what happened to the city.

