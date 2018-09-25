Back in 1995 Coming to PS4, Vita, NS & XB1 - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games have revealed they are working with developer Throw the warped code out to bring their PS1-inspired survival horror game Back in 1995 to PS4, Vita, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

We're really happy to announce that we've partnered with @ttwcodeout to bring #Backin1995 to a wider audience with a port to #PS4, #PSVita, #NintendoSwitch, & #XboxOne !! Stay tuned for more news coming soon! Meanwhile enjoy this teaser we've prepared!! #vitaisland pic.twitter.com/zcsQ7fsHgy — Ratalaika Games (@RatalaikaGames) September 25, 2018

The game is currently available on Steam. Read a list of features below:

Get lost in the nostalgic world of retro 3D graphics, including low res models, texture warping, CRT emulation, and fixed CCTV style camera angles.

Relive the mystery game genre with an old-school user interface and tank controls.

Explore a sparse cityscape in the year 1995, littered with clues about the past.

Interact with a cast of damaged characters whose intentions you can never truly know.

Uncover the mystery of yourself, your daughter, and what happened to the city.

