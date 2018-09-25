Starlink: Battle for Atlas Story Trailer Released - News

Ubisoft has released the story trailer for Starlink: Battle for Atlas.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Starlink: Battle for Atlas, you’re part of a group of heroic interstellar pilots, dedicated to saving the Atlas star system from the Forgotten Legion, an evil robot force. Starlink: Battle for Atlas offers a whole new gameplay experience: build your own modular Starship model, mount it on your controller, and take part in epic space combats. Equip your model with different parts and your Starship changes in game in real time. Assemble your fleet, mix and match your pilots, Starships and weapons to create your own play style and defeat the enemy.

Key Features:

Nintendo Switch System Exclusive: Star Fox comes to Starlink: Battle for Atlas with exclusive add-on content featuring Fox McCloud, Arwing, and bonus missions!

Star Fox comes to Starlink: Battle for Atlas with exclusive add-on content featuring Fox McCloud, Arwing, and bonus missions! Fully Customize Your Starship: The Choice is Yours: Mix and match pilots, hulls, wings, and weapons to assemble your ideal starship with an unprecedented level of customization and creativity. Changes to your physical ship instantly appear in-game allowing you to immediately jump into the battle.

Mix and match pilots, hulls, wings, and weapons to assemble your ideal starship with an unprecedented level of customization and creativity. Changes to your physical ship instantly appear in-game allowing you to immediately jump into the battle. Explore an Entire Star System: Travel seamlessly through the exotic alien worlds of the Atlas Star System. Each one of its planets has its own identity, ecosystem and wildlife. Be careful, as space is a hostile environment and will present many challenges. The world evolves depending on your actions and your choices. Everything you do has an impact on your journey, and enemies will react and fight back intelligently and take over the star system if you don’t stop them.

Travel seamlessly through the exotic alien worlds of the Atlas Star System. Each one of its planets has its own identity, ecosystem and wildlife. Be careful, as space is a hostile environment and will present many challenges. The world evolves depending on your actions and your choices. Everything you do has an impact on your journey, and enemies will react and fight back intelligently and take over the star system if you don’t stop them. Get Creative in Combat: Build your unique play style. Experiment with different pilot abilities, weapon types, and status effects to discover and unleash devastating combos upon your enemies and overcome deadly challenges.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 16.

