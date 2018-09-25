Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,793 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 8,836 – 3DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 303,686 - Switch
Total Lead: 1,502,011 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 20,058,577
3DS Total Sales: 18,556,566
August 2018 is the 18th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the 3DS by 8,836 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe and by 303,686 units in favor of the Switch in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 1.50 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 20.06 million units, while the 3DS sold 18.56 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Month 18: August 2018 had no first party retail release for Switch while August 2012 had New Super Mario Bros. 2 and the launch of the 3DS XL. So the gap between Switch and 3DS remained flat at a time when the 3DS had a massive advantage. Switch's momentum is already clearly better than the 3DS's and the upcoming holiday comparison will amplify Switch's advantage. The 3DS's big holiday title of 2012 was Paper Mario: Sticker Star. The gap chart shows that the 3DS can only compete during extraordinary circumstances. Firstly, the significant price cut in month 6. Secondly, month 9 and 10 (November and December) because the 3DS had ample supply whereas the Switch had shortages. Thirdly, the launch of a new 3DS model in month 18. Anyone who doubts that Switch will outsell the 3DS lifetime is either very uninformed or lacks the mental capacity to put two and two together.
I hate how initial article comments can't have paragraphs. Four paragraphs squeezed together into one wall of text. Sigh...
- 0
It will be ok Rol...
- 0
It will be interesting to see the differences between the consoles once they both get the Pokemon boost. Considering 8th gen pokemon is the first mainline entry on a home console (technically hybrid, but still), the differences of hardware and userbase might be a factor to pay attention to.
This chart tells us more about potential Switch sales than any other. In the nexst year or two we will see if the Switch can hold of the 3Ds.
The 3DS had an early price-cut, and you can see it in the gap chart, the point the direction the gap goes reverses. Switch reversed the trend again, but seemingly is now on the same level. Let's see if Pokemon and Smash bring Switch into overdrive and if this holidays the Switch can win against the 3DS. If it does, the Switch probably will outsell the 3DS long term.
- 0
3 Comments