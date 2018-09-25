Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Launches on October 9 for Switch - News

Klei Entertainment and Nintendo have announced Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 9.

"You must be silent, agile and clever to outwit your opponents in a world of gorgeous scenery and flowing animation. Marked with cursed tattoos giving you heightened senses, every situation presents you with options. Will you be an unknown, invisible ghost, or a brutal, silent assassin?"



Mark of the Ninja is available now for the Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

