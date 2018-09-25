Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Reveal New Pokemon Meltan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 437 Views
The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have announced a new Pokemon, Meltan, that will be in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!.
View the Meltan trailer below:
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.
Quite possibly one of the worst Pokemon designs ever. It is literally an alternate coloured Ditto with a screw-nut as its head.
I think he looks cute .
why though?
So... last gen 7 Pokemon or first gen 8 Pokemon?
Most likely last gen 7 Pokemon. Timing reminds me of Volcanion back in gen 6.
I suppose it depends on how you class Lets Go itself. Different console and doesn't transfer back to Sun and Moon so I'd have said Gen 8.
Probably the first pokemon of the 8th gen. Unless it suddenly becomes availible for US/UM, it's an 8th gen mon.
