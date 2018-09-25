Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Reveal New Pokemon Meltan - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have announced a new Pokemon, Meltan, that will be in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!.

View the Meltan trailer below:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

