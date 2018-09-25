Professor Layton and the Curious Village HD for Mobile Out Now in the West - News

Publisher and developer Level-5 announced Professor Layton and the Curious Village HD for Mobile is out now for iOS and Android in North America and Europe for $9.99 USD / $11.99 CAD / €9.99 / £7.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

With over 17 million units sold worldwide, discover the original title that heralded the puzzle-adventure genre and launched a legacy. Digitally remastered in HD for mobile devices and with new, never-before-seen animated cut-scenes, it’s time to run the cerebral marathon with Professor Layton and the Curious Village.

The tale begins as Professor Layton, a true English gentleman and famous archaeologist, and his apprentice, Luke, drive towards the remote town of St. Mystere in response to a request from the widow of a wealthy baron. The baron’s will indicates that the family treasure, the golden apple, is hidden somewhere within the village and whoever finds it will inherit the whole of the Reinhold estate. The Professor and Luke must search the town for clues leading to the precious heirloom.

The game features a very distinctive art style that looks charmingly old-fashioned and brings life to the game’s characters. Now in HD, the animated cutscenes highlight important events in gorgeous detail. The original soundtrack, beloved by many players, captures the mood of Layton’s world and resonates with the emotions of the player.

Whether you are obsessed with mind-bending puzzles or the beautifully intertwined animated mystery, Professor Layton and the Curious Village is for you!

Key Features:

Discover the adventure that started it all!

Exclusive, never-before-seen animation footage.

Beautifully remastered in HD for mobile devices!

