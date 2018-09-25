Hitman 2 Gets Colombia Trailer - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Io Interactive have released new trailer for Hitman 2 called Colombia.

View it Below:

Here is an overview of the location:

Located in the heart of a Colombian rainforest, the remote village of Santa Fortuna welcomes tourists to enjoy its relaxed atmosphere – but it also hides an intricate set of caves and ruins near the Delgado Cartel’s extravagant mansion and coca fields.

Santa Fortuna is the perfect location to showcase new features and abilities coming to Hitman 2, including the use of vegetation and foliage to stay out of sight or hide weapons and bodies. This new trailer displays the truly exotic, hyper-detailed setting that will be available for players to explore, with unexpected hazards and unique kill opportunities all around. Agent 47 must use creativity and intelligence to survey the entire village and avoid the Cartel’s iron-fisted rule to eliminate his targets.

Hitman 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles