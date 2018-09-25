Little Friends: Dogs & Cats Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 433 Views
Developer Imagineer have announced Little Friends: Dogs & Cats for the Nintendo Switch in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will launch in Japan on December 6. No announcement yet on a release in the west.
The game will feature dogs and cats that have "lifelike models, textures, expressions, and animations."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Well, the original star games of the Move&Touch generation are not really coming back, so 3rd parties are trying to fill a void they deem profitable. I guess it can be very succesful, if done right.
Nintendogs 2?
And I thought games like these were already dead.......
They were only dead, because they weren't made. I'm sure the target group is still there, but was besides the yearly Just Dance not cared about. So the users dwindled away. If a platform offers now regularly new casual games like these, it might be possible to recapture this group. I just don't see the real push towards this direction, only disconnected attempts by different third-parties.
