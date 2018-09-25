The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Launches October 17 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 341 Views
Jackbox Games has announced The Jackbox Party Pack 5 will launch on October 17 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and Humble.
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 will be released Wed. 10/17 on all major digital platforms. Pre-order the game for your PC/Mac on our website now! — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) September 24, 2018
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 will include the following party games:
- You Don't Know Jack
- Split the Room
- Mad Verse City
- Patently Stupid
- Zeeple Dome
I love that they are continuing to this! There are lots of great party games coming like this and Smash for the holidays!
Looking forward to this. I play these on my PS4 (hurray Flash Sales) and they're super fun! When you have a lot of friends over this is a great party game as it can handle avg. 8 players.
2 Comments