The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Launches October 17 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Jackbox Games has announced The Jackbox Party Pack 5 will launch on October 17 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and Humble.

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 will be released Wed. 10/17 on all major digital platforms. Pre-order the game for your PC/Mac on our website now!

ðŸ‘‰https://t.co/PLiuyZ471X #jackboxgames #comingsoon #jackboxpartypack5 pic.twitter.com/kqRmCEvvV8 — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) September 24, 2018

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 will include the following party games:

You Don't Know Jack

Split the Room

Mad Verse City

Patently Stupid

Zeeple Dome

