Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Out Now on iOS - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Natsume has released Harvest Moon: Light of Hope for iOS or $14.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Looking for a fresh start and some new surroundings, you set off on a voyage to begin your new life! Unfortunately, the weather has different plans, as your ship is hit by a monsoon, and goes down! You drift into a small harbor town, now in shambles from the storm, where a young doctor named Jeanne saves your life. The town has essentially been deserted, but you’re never one to back down from a challenge! It will be up to you to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse…but it won’t be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, you will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town, your new home!

Key Features:

Collect important materials to rebuild the town and restore the lighthouse!

Complete requests from villagers to unlock new areas and items!

New and unique festivals, including the Dog Racing Festival!

Learn to grow and mutate crops with user friendly UI and tutorials!

Play as a boy or a girl, get married, and start a family!

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope is also available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles