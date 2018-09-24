Red Dead Redemption 2 Info Details Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing and Horses - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Rockstar Games has released new information on Red Dead Redemption 2 that details the wildlife, hunting, fishing, and horses in the game.

Read the information below:

Wildlife:

The diverse habitats and climates of Red Dead Redemption 2 are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish, all of which behave and respond to their environment in a unique way.



Deer, bison and pronghorn traverse the plains in large herds, scavengers quickly sniff out carrion, sockeye salmon leap upstream, wolves attack in packs surrounding their prey, geese fly in fixed formations, possums play dead, rodents scamper into tree hollows, grizzly bears bluff charge when threatened, and birds of prey soar on thermals. They all form part of a complex ecosystem and must continually fight for their place on the food chain. The wilderness is at once a bountiful and perilous place, for both man and beast, and any predator can quickly turn prey.

Hunting & Fishing:

Hunting and fishing are essential skills for survival in the wilderness, providing food, materials and a source of income. A huge variety of fish swim the many rivers, lakes and streams, and selecting the right bait or lure is key to a successful day’s haul. Tracking an animal takes focus and patience; move carefully and watch the wind direction or you will alert your prey. Choice of weapon and shot placement are also very important and will affect the quality of the meat and pelt, which in turn affects the price that traders will pay for them. Make sure to pick the right gauge of rifle for the size of animal that you’re hunting, or master the use of the bow for a quiet and clean kill.



After a successful hunt, you can either skin and butcher the animal on the spot or take it with you whole. Just try not to leave it too long or the scavengers will come looking. Skins, parts, meat and entire carcasses can all be loaded onto your horse to be sold to the butchers in town, taken back to camp for the stew pot, or crafted into clothing or other items. Nature amply provides and there is no reason to ever go cold or hungry.

Hunting wildlife provides valuable natural resources like meat, hides and other useful materials. You can sell meat and animal parts to Butchers or General Stores, donate them to your Camp, or use them to cook and craft. For more exotic goods, bring your haul to a Trapper.

Game can be found across a range of habitats. If your first shot is not immediately fatal, your prey will try to escape. Follow clues like blood to track it down and you may need to use a mercy kill to end the animal’s suffering.

Selecting the proper weapon is important to the quality and yield from your kill. Bow and arrow is often the optimal weapon of choice for clean kills. Approach prey quietly, cover your scent, or stay downwind to make it harder for animals to detect your presence, and use a call to draw its attention before making your fatal strike.

Like hunting, fishing also yields meat and useful materials. A range of species can be found in different habitats, each responding to different varieties of bait.

Horses:

There are 19 breeds of horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 from Appaloosas and Arabians to Shires to Mustangs, each of which handles differently with its own defined characteristics. Horses can be captured and broken out in the wild, purchased from stables or acquired by more underhanded means, of course.



Your horse is your constant companion, and you will rely on them just as heavily as on any of your fellow gang members so it is important to take good care of your animal. By keeping it groomed and well-fed, you will start to see improvements in stamina, performance and handling and it will become less skittish as the bond grows between you. With 59 different styles of coat, and a huge range of customizable tack, including saddles, horns, stirrups, spurs, you can create a horse that is truly your own, and develop a personal and unique relationship as you explore the world together.

Wild Hungarian Half-Breeds can be found in the Heartlands among other habitats. Capturing and taming wild horses can be a free method to acquire new mounts.

Buy, sell and store horses from Stables, or purchase provisions to keep your horse fed, tonics that give your horse temporary health and stamina boosts, and equipment like stirrups and saddles, which can improve your horse’s performance. Or simply add style to your horse’s mane, tail or otherwise.

Your bond with your horse represents trust and understanding. As your bond with your horse grows over time and through activities like feeding and grooming, your horse’s attributes like it’s health and speed will improve. You will also unlock bonding perks and rewards.

Store weapons, outfits, masks, and hats in your horse’s saddle. You can also stow fresh kills; birds and small game can be attached to the saddle or you can store larger game across your horse’s rear.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles