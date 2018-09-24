Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – August 2018 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through August 2018 shows much of a lead the PlayStation 4 has on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch did launch several years after the other two consoles.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 82 million mark and the Switch passed the 20 million mark. The PS4 has sold 82.30 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 38.69 million units, and the Switch 20.06 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 58 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 28 percent, and the Switch 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 82,303,287

Xbox One Total Sales: 38,691,236

Switch Total Sales: 20,058,577

During the month of August 2018, the PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch by 30,490 units for the month and the Xbox One by 529,061 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 498,571 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Xbox One and Switch are up, while the PS4 is down. The Xbox One is up 162,500 units, the Switch is up 278,405 units, and the PS4 is down 94,548 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 42 percent. The Switch accounted for 40 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 18 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 941,400

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 412,339

Switch Monthly Sales: 910,910

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

