Melissa Hutchison Discusses Telltale Layoffs and The Walking Dead: The Final Season - News

posted 4 hours ago

The voice of Clementine from The Walking Dead, Melissa Hutchison, has posted a message on Twitter discussing the layoffs at Telltale Games at the future of The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

"to my knowledge, they will release Episode 2 and then that will be it," said Hutchison when it comes to The Walking Dead: The Final Season. "It hurt me that you, the fans, will not get to see Clems journey through to the end."

Hello friends. I am so very deeply moved by the messages of love that I, and the folks from @telltalegames have been receiving. Yesterday was one of the toughest days ever. A lot of hearts were broken, including mine. Please read the attached. #TelltaleJobs #Clementine #TWD pic.twitter.com/Fb68z86j8e — Melissa Hutchison (@Melyhutch) September 22, 2018

The first episode of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series – The Final Season is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Episode two will launch on September 25.

