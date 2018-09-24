Fortnite Season 6 Teaser Features DJ Llama - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 280 Views
Epic Games has released the first teaser for the upcoming Fortnite Season 6 that features a DJ llama. Season 6 will launch in three days.
All great parties need a DJ. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2018
3 days to Season 6. pic.twitter.com/9e9zJkkiio
Fortnite is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.
Somehow I am not that excited for the new season. The rift in the sky and the rocket of Season 4 going into Season 5 were just much more interesting. We played the shit out of this game when Season 5 started. Now we have had the Cube that made the Lake bouncy but the levels of hype are very different. I am barely interested in Season 6.
