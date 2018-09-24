Fortnite Season 6 Teaser Features DJ Llama - News

Epic Games has released the first teaser for the upcoming Fortnite Season 6 that features a DJ llama. Season 6 will launch in three days.

All great parties need a DJ.



3 days to Season 6. pic.twitter.com/9e9zJkkiio — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2018

Fortnite is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

