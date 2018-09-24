Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro Bundle Announced for $399 - News

/ 611 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games have announced a Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will launch alongside the game on October 26.

The bundle includes a 1TB Jet Black PlayStation 4 Pro system, a DualShock 4 wireless controller and a physical copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 for $399.99 / $499.99 CAD.





Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles