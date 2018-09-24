ESRB Rates Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - News

posted 5 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has rated Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood for the PlayStation 4.





Publisher Konami has yet to announce a game with that title, however, the same game was rated last week in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

The game is likely a collection that will include Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.

