Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Headed to Arcades - News

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom announced at the Japan Premier Top 8 of Capcom Pro Tour 2018 Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will be coming to arcades.





The arcade version of the game will be cased on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC vesrions of the game and include all of the currently available characters.

The arcade cabinet will feature a USB terminal that will allow players to connect their own controller.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

