Dragon Quest Builders 2 TGS 2018 Gameplay Video Released - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix during a Tokyo Game Show 2018 live stream has released gameplay footage of Dragon Quest Builders 2.

View it below:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 20 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles