World of Final Fantasy Maxima Gets TGS 2018 Gameplay Video - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix during a Tokyo Game Show 2018 live stream has released gameplay footage of World of Final Fantasy Maxima.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

If you want a crash course on what Final Fantasy is all about, as well as the chance to meet many of the heroes from different Final Fantasy games in one place, then World of Final Fantasy Maxima is for you!

World of Final Fantasy Maxima is the powered up version of World of Final Fantasy which was originally released in October 2016.

Embark on a magical journey with siblings Reynn and Lann as they explore the vast land of Grymoire to rediscover their past and save the future.

With charming and stylised visuals, you can capture, customise and evolve iconic creatures by stacking them to form adorable yet strategic monster towers.

New characters from Final Fantasy lore (Champions) and monsters (Mirages) add even more fun and excitement to this unique adventure in World of Final Fantasy Maxima!

World of Final Fantasy Maxima will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on November 6.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles