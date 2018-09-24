Left Alive TGS 2018 Gameplay Video Released - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix during Tokyo Game Show 2018 released new gameplay footage of Left Alive.

View it below:

Left Alive will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 28, 2019 in Japan and for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC sometime in 2019 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles