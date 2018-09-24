New Kingdom Hearts III Gameplay Showcased at TGS - News

Today at Tokyo Game Show we were treated to some fresh Kingdom Hearts III gameplay, this time revolving around the Toy Story and Frozen worlds.

The actual gameplay in the video below starts around 9:45 minutes in.

Kingdom Hearts III launches in North America and Europe on January 29, 2019. There will also be special edition PlayStation Pros and Slims launching to celebrate the game's releases.

