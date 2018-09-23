Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Switch Tops 1 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

The side-scrolling platformer from publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios - Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed one million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 18.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze sold 24,012 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 1,010,709 units. It took the game 16 weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in the US with 359,124 units sold (36%), compared to 329,107 units sold in Europe (33%) and 224,304 units in Japan (22%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 45,877 units in the UK, 64,099 units in Germany, and 96,359 units in France.

The Wii U version launched in February 2014 and has sold 1,701,341 units lifetime.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on May 3 and the rest of the world on May 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

