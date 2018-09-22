New PlayStation Releases This Week - FIFA 19, Valkyria Chronicles 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 436 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Air Missions: Hind, PS4 — Digital
- The Cat and the Coup, PS4 — Digital
- Catastronauts, PS4 — Digital
- Creed: Rise to Glory, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Cryptract, PS4 — Digital
- Dakar 18, PS4 — Retail
- Dark Eclipse, PS VR — Digital
- Deployment, PS4 — Digital
- FIFA 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Freaky Awesome, PS4 — Digital
- The Grand Museum VR, PS VR — Digital
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Jack N’ Jill DX, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)
- Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1, PS4 — Digital
- Metal Max Xeno, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Perception: Remastered, PS4 — Digital
- Pilot Sports, PS4 — Digital
- Punch Line, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Revenant Dogma, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)
- Think of the Children, PS4 — Digital
- Timespinner, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Toon War, PS4 — Digital
- Valkyria Chronicles 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Played the demo of Valkirya Chronicles 4 and i thought it is a pretty great follow up to the original VC, definitely getting it.
Woo FIFA! Pre-loading it now. Just hope I can get it installed in time for release. Gonna be tough with my internet :(
2 Comments