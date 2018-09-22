New PlayStation Releases This Week - FIFA 19, Valkyria Chronicles 4 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Air Missions: Hind, PS4 — Digital

The Cat and the Coup, PS4 — Digital

Catastronauts, PS4 — Digital

Creed: Rise to Glory, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Cryptract, PS4 — Digital

Dakar 18, PS4 — Retail

Dark Eclipse, PS VR — Digital

Deployment, PS4 — Digital

FIFA 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Freaky Awesome, PS4 — Digital

The Grand Museum VR, PS VR — Digital

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, PS4 — Digital

Jack N’ Jill DX, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1, PS4 — Digital

Metal Max Xeno, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Perception: Remastered, PS4 — Digital

Pilot Sports, PS4 — Digital

Punch Line, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Revenant Dogma, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Think of the Children, PS4 — Digital

Timespinner, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Toon War, PS4 — Digital

Valkyria Chronicles 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

