Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC in Early 2019 - News

/ 472 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Capcom announced at Tokyo Game Show 2018 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide in early 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





The game includes all 14 chapters of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice For All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles