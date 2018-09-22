Devil May Cry 5 Gets TGS 2018 Gameplay Videos - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 414 Views
Several gaming outlets has released gameplay videos from Tokyo Game Show 2018 trailer for Devil May Cry 5.
View them below:
Devil May Cry 5 will launch on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
ah i noticed none of these videos show last nights leaked cutscene. I've been waiting for this game since i completed DMC 4 and can't wait to play it. Hoping it does well for Capcom as they're doing good things lately. MHW, MHGU, RE7, RE2 remake, DMC5, Megaman 11, Capcom beat 'em up bundle.
