Report: Telltale Games Hit With Major Layoffs, Possibly Shutting Down

Telltale Games, the developer of The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and more, has reportedly been hit with major layoffs and might be shutting down. The news comes from developers on social media, sources who have spoken with Kotaku and The Verge.

Only 25 employees will remain at the developer. The employees who were let go did not receive a severance package. One source stated that people were informed today of the layoffs and were given just 30 minutes to leave the building.

Telltale Games co-founder and former CEO Kevin Bruner, who left the company a year and a half ago, has reported on his website that the studio has shut down.

Read the complete message from Bruner below:

Today is a very, very sad day.

I left Telltale a year and a half ago after an extended period where the Board of Directors and I had very different visions of Telltale’s future and how we might get there. That was one of the hardest times of my professional life, but in the end the company is controlled by its Board of Directors and I respected their decisions throughout. As a co-founder, I take an enormous amount of pride that we were able to build the kind of games that I am immensely passionate about creating, exploring, evolving, and perfecting (if that’s even possible). We built a significant new brand, helped define a new genre, and thrived for more than a decade. We pursued projects that no one else would consider. The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, The Wolf Among Us, Batman, Minecraft, Puzzle Agent, Poker Night and Sam & Max are the kind of projects I personally loved and I poured my heart and soul into each one. Those are the kind of projects no other publisher or studio would touch. We chose to venture where others dared not go, and we found some success along the way. It took a lot of vision, luck, will power, teamwork, talent, and very long days and nights to get there, but it will forever have been worth it. And we did it all while growing, attracting some of the most talented people I’ve ever known. We were equally passionate about making sure our employees always had a home. Prior to my leaving, we were able to avoid sweeping layoffs and (somehow) managed to ensure that we always had work for everyone. We worked hard and sometimes it seemed like we had more than we could handle but we stuck together and forged ahead. Today, I’m mostly saddened for the people who are losing their jobs at a studio they love. And I’m also saddened at the loss of a studio that green-lit crazy ideas that no one else would consider. I’m comforted a bit knowing there are now so many new talented people and studios creating games in the evolving narrative genre. While I look forward to those games and new developments, and continuing to contribute, I will always find “A Telltale Game” to have been a unique offering. I know that Telltale will be remembered fondly for what it has done best. Kevin co-founder, Telltale Games.

