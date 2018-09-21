Switch Sales Top an Estimated 20 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 248 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, has surpassed 20 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates for the week ending September 1.

The console sold 171,697 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20,058,577 units. There have also been 65,877,682 games sold for the Nintendo Switch at retail worldwide through August 11.

Breaking down hardware sales by region, the game had sold best in the US with 6,919,537 units sold (34%), compared to 5,365,531 units sold in Europe (27%) and 4,976,186 units in Japan (25%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 1,003,747 units in the UK, 893,258 units in Germany, and 1,323,359 units in France.

Looking at the software sales for the Nintendo Switch worldwide: Four games have sold more than five million units; 13 games have sold more than one million units; and 22 games have sold more than 500,000 units.

Super Mario Odyssey is the top selling Nintendo Switch game at retail with an estimated 9.91 million units sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 9.07 million units and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold 7.87 million units.

Splatoon 2 has sold 5.87 million units, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has sold 2.14 million units, and Arms has sold 1.76 million units. Pokken Tournament has sold 1.52 million units, Kirby: Star Allies has sold 1.47 million units, and Mario Tennis Aces has sold 1.08 million units.

The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles