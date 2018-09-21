Sports Party Announced for Switch - News

Ubisoft has announced party game, Sports Party, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 30.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sports Party will be available on October 30, 2018 on Nintendo Switch. Sea and Sun Sports are now within reach, accessible to anyone, everywhere! Sports Party takes you to the seaside where the beach meets the mountain to discover six outdoor sports. Faithfully replicate real-life movements with intuitive and inclusive controls, and get off your couch to challenge your family and friends, whether at home or on the go!

Key Features:

Six Modern and Classic Sports: Enjoy Frisbee, Jet Ski, Basketball, Golf, Skateboarding, and Beach Tennis! Discover several ways to play each sport, making Sports Party easy to play and fun to replay! Be the fastest at hitting targets with your Frisbee, challenge your friends on 9 different golf tracks, win the race or do as many tricks as you can on your Jet Ski!

