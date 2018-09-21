Fortnite Hits Record 78.3 Million Players in August - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Epic Game revealed Fortnite hit a new record in August with more than 78.3 million unique players. This is the highest number of players since the game launched.

The figure includes all versions of the game, which is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles