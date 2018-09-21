PlayStation Now Adds PS4 and PS2 Game Downloads - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that PlayStation Now users can now download games from the service to their PlayStation 4, so they can now play them locally and offline.

Nearly all games on the PlayStation Now service will be available for download. This includes Bloodborne, God of War 3 Remastered, NBA 2K16, and Until Dawn.





Downloaded PlayStation Now games will support all DLC, add-ons, microtransactions, and PlayStation 4 Pro enhancements.

The download features will roll out to users over the next couple of days. Users will need to connect your PlayStation 4 to the internet every few days to verify your PlayStation Now subscription.

