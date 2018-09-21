PlayStation Now Adds PS4 and PS2 Game Downloads - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 304 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that PlayStation Now users can now download games from the service to their PlayStation 4, so they can now play them locally and offline.
Nearly all games on the PlayStation Now service will be available for download. This includes Bloodborne, God of War 3 Remastered, NBA 2K16, and Until Dawn.
Downloaded PlayStation Now games will support all DLC, add-ons, microtransactions, and PlayStation 4 Pro enhancements.
The download features will roll out to users over the next couple of days. Users will need to connect your PlayStation 4 to the internet every few days to verify your PlayStation Now subscription.
Nice.
Now I feel PS Now is worth it. Well drop the price a bit and it will be selling as well as Game Pass for Xbox One.
Game pass is more expensive that PS now in the long term. Game pass is $9.99 a month while PS now is $99.99 for a year.
Let me rephrase. Sony should adopt the price options to Game Pass. 99.99 a year is a bit much. I mean glad we have options, but we don't have 10 month options. That would be grand.
No PS3 downloads?
I don't think the PS3 can downloads PS4 games due to hardware limitations. At least you can download PS3 games to the PS4. That's awesome!
