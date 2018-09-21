Earth Defense Force 5 Launches in the West on December 11 - News

D3 Publisher announced Earth Defense Force 5 will launch for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in North America and Europe on December 11.





A Standard Edition for $59.99 and a Deluxe Edition for $89.99 are available for pre-order. Here is what the Deluxe Edition includes:

A copy of the game

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 1: Earth Defense Force 5 PlayStation 4 theme

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 2: Decoy Launcher [Pale Wing]

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 3: Star Burst

12 variations of additional weapons and support arms that will boost the power of each of the ground troops

Two mission packs – Available post launch contains:

Additional Mission #1: Extra Challenge

Additional Mission #2: Super Challenge

