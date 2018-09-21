Carnival Games Headed to PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 2K Games announced Carnival Games is headed to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will launch for the Nitnendo Switch on November 6 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 20.





Here is an overview of the game:

Carnival Games brings the party back for the entire family! With both fan-favorite and brand-new mini-games all in one package, Carnival Games offers fun for everyone and can be played alone or with up to three others. Hit home runs, pile the highest stack of cakes, and take your horse to the finish line. 20 total mini-games will have you and your friends stepping right up to win again and again!

Key Features:

A Fun Variety of Carnival Games for Everyone: Like a real-life county fair, Carnival Games bursts with exciting mini-games that you can play over and over. Classic mini-games such as shooting basketballs (“Swish”) and taking down unfriendly clowns (“Clowning Around”) are joined by brand new attractions like flying drone racing (“Light Speed”) and cosmic bowling (“Cosmic Strike”). With 20 total games Carnival Games is a fantastic time for all.

Like a real-life county fair, Carnival Games bursts with exciting mini-games that you can play over and over. Classic mini-games such as shooting basketballs (“Swish”) and taking down unfriendly clowns (“Clowning Around”) are joined by brand new attractions like flying drone racing (“Light Speed”) and cosmic bowling (“Cosmic Strike”). With 20 total games Carnival Games is a fantastic time for all. A Multiplayer Party: Bring your family and friends in on the fun for a true Carnival Games party. Up to 4 players can participate simultaneously, bumping up the level of excitement and competition in all 20 carnival mini-games.

Bring your family and friends in on the fun for a true Carnival Games party. Up to 4 players can participate simultaneously, bumping up the level of excitement and competition in all 20 carnival mini-games. Play, Win, and Get Rewards: Play games, win tickets, and trade them in for new outfits for your carnival guest characters. Dress them up to match your style or be as wild as you can with wacky headgear, shirts and bottoms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles