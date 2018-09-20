Life is Strange 2 Launch Trailer Released - News

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Life is Strange 2.

Here is an overview of the game:

Life is Strange 2 tells the new story of Sean and Daniel Diaz, two brothers from suburban Seattle.

After a tragic event forces the brothers on the run from the police, their relationship is tested by the dangers they face in a life on the road, and the manifestation of a supernatural power they don’t understand and can’t fully control.

The 5-episode season will follow Sean and Daniel over the course of a year as they make their way from Seattle to Mexico. Their journey is long and the brothers are woefully unprepared, as they have to set off with very little money and only the items Sean happens to have on him at the time.

They can steal to survive or take the high road and go without essential supplies for the trip. Either way, what are Sean’s actions teaching Daniel? Now totally responsible for his much younger brother, Sean begins to realize that his decisions will impact their lives forever…

The first episode of Life is Strange 2 will launch on September 27.

