Survival Game Stranded Deep Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on October 9 - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Telltale Publishing and developer Beam Team Games announced the survival game, Stranded Deep, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 9.

View the official trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Take the role of a plane crash survivor stranded somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Experience terrifying encounters both above and below an endless environment. Come face to face with some of the most life threatening scenarios that will result in a different experience each time you play.

Scavenge. Discover. Survive.

Key Features:

Generate an Infinite Number of Procedural Worlds – Explore Pacific islands, reefs, and bottomless ocean trenches filled with detailed biomes!

– Explore Pacific islands, reefs, and bottomless ocean trenches filled with detailed biomes! No two worlds are the same – You can generate a completely new and randomized world at any time. You can also mix your own maps created with the map editor in with the procedurally created maps in the world for a more customized experience. If you feel like sharing, you can even share your world seed with other players. Please note, currently the generated world size is limited to 6.25km2 but the final world size will be much larger.

– You can generate a completely new and randomized world at any time. You can also mix your own maps created with the map editor in with the procedurally created maps in the world for a more customized experience. If you feel like sharing, you can even share your world seed with other players. Please note, currently the generated world size is limited to 6.25km2 but the final world size will be much larger. Dynamic Weather and Day-Night Cycle – Struggle to navigate stormy seas or enjoy basking with a coconut on a sunny afternoon.

– Struggle to navigate stormy seas or enjoy basking with a coconut on a sunny afternoon. Unique Physically-based Crafting System – Harvest resources to create equipment by combining them together in the physical world – no crafting slots!

– Harvest resources to create equipment by combining them together in the physical world – no crafting slots! Unique Physically-based Building System – Settle on an island and construct a shelter or venture the seas with your own built raft.

– Settle on an island and construct a shelter or venture the seas with your own built raft. Detailed Survival Aspects and Interaction – Manage your vitals of hunger, thirst, blood, and health against the harshness of mother nature.

– Manage your vitals of hunger, thirst, blood, and health against the harshness of mother nature. Random Loot and Collectables – Search sunken shipwrecks and islands for interesting and rare equipment.

– Search sunken shipwrecks and islands for interesting and rare equipment. Hunting and fishing – Spear small animals in the shallows or risk the depths with a spear gun in search of larger meals. Starve an island of resources or maintain and manage its growth.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles