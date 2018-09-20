Omega Labyrinth Life First Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 217 Views
D3 Publisher has released the first trailer for the upcoming roguelike RPG, Omega Labyrinth Life.
View it below:
Omega Labyrinth Life will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2019.
From being banned hard for a Playstation release to getting the greenlight on a Nintendo console. This game's release story is probably going to be more interesting than its plot. XD
I've seen less risque opening animation vid on eroge dungeon crawlers, lol.
