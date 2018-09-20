Days Gone Gets TGS 2018 Gameplay Video - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has hosted a Days Gone stage event at Tokyo Game Show 2018 and showcased new gameplay footage below,



Days Gone will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 22, 2019.

