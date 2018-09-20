Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition TGS 2018 Gameplay Videos Released - News

New gameplay footage of Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition from Tokyo Game show 2018 has been released.

View them below:

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on January 11, 2019 in North America and Europe.

