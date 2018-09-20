Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition TGS 2018 Gameplay Videos Released - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Gameplay footage of Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition from Tokyo Game Show 2018 has been posted online.

Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on October 18 for $35 / €35 / 3,700 yen.

