God Eater 3 Gets TGS 2018 Gameplay Videos - News

posted 4 hours ago

Several gaming outlets have released gameplay videos from Tokyo Game Show 2018 of God Eater 3.

View them below:

God Eater 3 will launch for PlayStation 4 on December 13 in Japan and in early 2019 in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

