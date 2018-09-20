Marvel's Spider-Man Sells 3.3 Million Units in 3 Days, Fastest-Selling PS4 Exclusive - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 3.3 million units worldwide for the PlayStation 4 in just three days. It is now the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive, beating out the previous record set by God of War, which sold 3.1 million units in three days in May 2018.

One million units were pre-ordered, which is another record for Sony.

"Our expectations are always set at the highest levels," said Stephen Turvey, Sony's global senior vice president of sales. "While Spider-Man has had a rocky history with video games in the past, Turvey credits developer Insomniac Games and Marvel with "bringing Spider-Man back to gaming in a way that you want to experience it."

The figure does not includes the sales of the limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle.

